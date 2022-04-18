Citigroup Trims Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Target Price to $205.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.05.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $111.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.94. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.