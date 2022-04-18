ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CACG opened at $43.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 916,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after buying an additional 45,141 shares during the period.

