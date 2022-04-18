Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.39.

NYSE:NET opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.55. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $57,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $1,910,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 692,454 shares of company stock valued at $74,825,198. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

