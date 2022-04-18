CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the March 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 407,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $176.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.90. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $197.00.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CL King cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.13.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

