Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in March

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 22.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 380,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNAY shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen started coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codex DNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

DNAY stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. Codex DNA has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93.

Codex DNA ( NASDAQ:DNAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Codex DNA will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 150,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 1,245.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the fourth quarter worth $106,317,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 587,668 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

