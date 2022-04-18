Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

CGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $2.90 on Monday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

