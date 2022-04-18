Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.50

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 45219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.
The company has a market cap of $811.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,095,000 after buying an additional 1,117,972 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after buying an additional 729,459 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 343,312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $5,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 329,012 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
