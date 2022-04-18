Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.50

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 45219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $811.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,095,000 after buying an additional 1,117,972 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after buying an additional 729,459 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 343,312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $5,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 329,012 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.