Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.22

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

COHU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,610,000 after buying an additional 258,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after buying an additional 94,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after buying an additional 495,304 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after buying an additional 1,113,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Cohu by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,134,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,244,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

