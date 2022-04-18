Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.22

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.
COHU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.
The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70.
In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,610,000 after buying an additional 258,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after buying an additional 94,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after buying an additional 495,304 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after buying an additional 1,113,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Cohu by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,134,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,244,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.
