Collateral Pay (COLL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $300.00

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $217,797.48 and $300.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.83 or 0.07481844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,920.92 or 1.00059295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

