Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,884,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

