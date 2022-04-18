Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.11% of Valmont Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,005,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 73.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 25.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.50. 606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,201. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.17. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.71.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

