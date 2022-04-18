Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $5.82 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,187,715. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.