Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $6.08 Million in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 153,293 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKY traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,485. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.99. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

