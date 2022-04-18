Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $6.65 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $53.79. 307,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,199,186. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $225.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

