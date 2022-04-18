Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $7.65 Million Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HII. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.83. 2,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.12.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 in the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

