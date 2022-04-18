Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 31,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140,842. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

