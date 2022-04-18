Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases New Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.18% of Asbury Automotive Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.81. 2,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,303. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

