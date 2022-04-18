Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 318,146 R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 318,146 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,111,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.11% of R1 RCM as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,776 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $4,367,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 461,450 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of RCM stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.24. 2,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,944. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

