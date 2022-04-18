Contrasting DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DarioHealth and LeMaitre Vascular’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $20.51 million 6.40 -$76.76 million ($4.18) -1.44 LeMaitre Vascular $154.42 million 6.60 $26.91 million $1.26 36.91

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DarioHealth and LeMaitre Vascular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 1 4 0 2.80 LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 3 0 2.75

DarioHealth currently has a consensus price target of $23.13, indicating a potential upside of 284.14%. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus price target of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.77%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -374.21% -73.04% -64.90% LeMaitre Vascular 17.42% 12.42% 10.00%

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats DarioHealth on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth (Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems. It also provides smart glucose meters; bluetooth connected blood pressure cuff; digital scales; biofeedback sensor devices; and diabetes management programs, including lifestyle changes, healthy eating, advanced tracking, and live coaching. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system. The company also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, it offers valvulotomes, which cut or disrupt valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, the company provides vascular and cardiac patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention; and closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures. It markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

