Contrasting Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enovix and Sunworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A N/A -$125.87 million N/A N/A Sunworks $101.15 million 0.58 -$26.63 million ($0.97) -2.07

Sunworks has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -97.64% -47.41% Sunworks -26.32% -35.41% -26.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enovix and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sunworks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Enovix presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 202.47%. Sunworks has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 235.82%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Enovix.

Volatility & Risk

Enovix has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunworks beats Enovix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Sunworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

