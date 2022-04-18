Contrasting New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New Concept Energy and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus target price of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Concept Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $100,000.00 157.04 $70,000.00 $0.02 153.08 Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 2.83 $247.72 million $0.91 8.70

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. Birchcliff Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 68.63% 1.58% 1.52% Birchcliff Energy 33.61% 19.65% 11.10%

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats New Concept Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Concept Energy (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 200,712 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,022 million barrels of oil equivalent. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

