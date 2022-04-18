Contrasting SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) & Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) and Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SomaLogic and Bioqual’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $81.63 million 14.97 -$87.55 million N/A N/A Bioqual $57.68 million 1.40 $6.33 million $6.28 14.33

Bioqual has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SomaLogic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SomaLogic and Bioqual, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A

SomaLogic presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 128.51%. Given SomaLogic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than Bioqual.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of SomaLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and Bioqual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic N/A -30.93% -19.50% Bioqual 9.38% N/A N/A

SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Bioqual Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bioqual, Inc. provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides animal research model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

