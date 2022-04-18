ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives $248.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.67.

CNVVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.78) to GBX 295 ($3.84) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 195 ($2.54) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.62) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

About ConvaTec Group (Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.