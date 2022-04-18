Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

CNVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Convey Health Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Convey Health Solutions alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNVY. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Convey Health Solutions by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNVY stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04. Convey Health Solutions has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $14.29.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Convey Health Solutions (Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.