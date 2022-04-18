Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Gap Down to $15.91

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $15.39. Costamare shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 12,819 shares trading hands.

CMRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costamare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Costamare by 199.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 398,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 159.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 301,409 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Costamare by 2,065.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 286,534 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Costamare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

