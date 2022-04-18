Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,136,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,372 shares of company stock worth $4,783,444 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $193,539,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $137,723,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,901 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in Coursera by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,947,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,805 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 16,371.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after acquiring an additional 954,307 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COUR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 591,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,099. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.94. Coursera has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coursera will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

