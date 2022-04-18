Cowa LLC Cuts Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Cowa LLC decreased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,384 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 85,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 247,780 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,048 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,306,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.48. 40,557,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,443,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

