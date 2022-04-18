Cream Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.16 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for $45.62 or 0.00111988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $28.12 million and $9.16 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

