Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the March 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CIK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 132,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,181. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

