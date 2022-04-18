Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 422.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 422.63 ($5.50).
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.33) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.59) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.98) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 436 ($5.67) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($5.07) to GBX 310 ($4.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
In other news, insider David Arnold bought 3,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($13,583.14). Also, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($120,218.58). Insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $13,194,000 in the last 90 days.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.
Crest Nicholson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
