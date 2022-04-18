Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.74

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 2.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 9.2% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 54.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 131,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 46,003 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities.

