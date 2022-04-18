Critical Analysis: Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) & Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) and Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Atotech has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flexible Solutions International has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atotech and Flexible Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atotech 0.51% 4.67% 1.18% Flexible Solutions International 10.02% 12.77% 9.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Atotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Atotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atotech and Flexible Solutions International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atotech $1.50 billion 2.79 $7.50 million ($0.15) -143.12 Flexible Solutions International $34.42 million 1.24 $3.45 million $0.28 12.36

Atotech has higher revenue and earnings than Flexible Solutions International. Atotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flexible Solutions International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atotech and Flexible Solutions International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atotech 1 6 0 0 1.86 Flexible Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atotech presently has a consensus target price of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 20.17%. Given Atotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atotech is more favorable than Flexible Solutions International.

Atotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers. The company offers thermal polyaspartates (TPAs) for oilfields to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. It also provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; and TPAs as additives for household laundry detergents, consumer care products, and pesticides. In addition, the company offers nitrogen conservation products for agriculture that slow down nitrogen loss from fields. Further, it provides HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. is headquartered in Taber, Canada.

