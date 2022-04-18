Critical Analysis: Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) versus Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

0.1% of Impala Platinum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Impala Platinum and Captor Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $8.46 billion 1.47 $3.07 billion N/A N/A Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Impala Platinum and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A Captor Capital -35.71% -24.14% -16.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Impala Platinum and Captor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Captor Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Impala Platinum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also owns and operates the Lac des Iles Mine located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

Captor Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.