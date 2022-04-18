Crowny 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $123,427.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $123,427.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crowny has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

