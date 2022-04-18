Crust Shadow (CSM) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $1,381.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust Shadow Profile

CSM is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

