CryptoBlades 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.31 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $5.14 or 0.00013172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044672 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.10 or 0.07446606 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,086.87 or 1.00121833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00048523 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 855,215 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

