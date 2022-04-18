Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Trading 6.3% Higher

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.61. 16,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 740,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15.

Cue Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

