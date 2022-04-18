Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $262.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,774. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 7,718.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after buying an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

