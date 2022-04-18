Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cummins were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,947.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after buying an additional 166,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,246,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.71. 573,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

