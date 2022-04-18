CUTcoin (CUT) Price Tops $0.0230

CUTcoin (CUT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $87.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00187513 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00038388 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00023009 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00378134 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 162,731,953 coins and its circulating supply is 158,731,953 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

