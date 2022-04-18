DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,422,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,728,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,745,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,745,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,142,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DALS opened at $9.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

