Dai Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $342.37 Million (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion and approximately $342.37 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,056,628,411 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

