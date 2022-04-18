DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.93

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.93 and last traded at $74.93, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

