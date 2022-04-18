DECOIN (DTEP) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $65,701.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003706 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000918 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,817,257 coins and its circulating supply is 56,671,245 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

