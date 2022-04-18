Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $58,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $437.37. 21,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,129. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $439.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.
DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.06.
In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.