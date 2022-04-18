DeGate (DG) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

DeGate (DG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $12.32 million and approximately $541,401.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00044836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.38 or 0.07397309 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,712.51 or 1.00041458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00048411 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,352,292 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

