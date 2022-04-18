Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $50.00 at Bank of America

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.44.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $49.05.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

