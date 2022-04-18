Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.03

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 9770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $813.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 30,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

