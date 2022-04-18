Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €37.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($40.22) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.02 ($21.76).

SDF opened at €35.36 ($38.43) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €8.20 ($8.92) and a 1-year high of €35.46 ($38.54). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 2.27.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

