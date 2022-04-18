Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 311,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,205,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

